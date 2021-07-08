



Tribune Online

Protest in Ibadan over arrest of Sunday Igboho’s aides

Supporters and loyalists of the wanted Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho, on Wednesday protested along Lagos-Ibadan expressway and major streets of Ibadan metropolis, demanding for the release of 13 aides of Igboho, who were arrested during a midnight raid on his residence last Thursday. The protesters, numbering over 1,000 […]

Protest in Ibadan over arrest of Sunday Igboho’s aides

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune