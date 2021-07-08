UNICEF expresses concern over attacks against children in West and Central Africa

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
UNICEF expresses concern over attacks against children in West and Central Africa

UNICEF expresses concern over attacks, UNICEF commences PARSNIP, UNICEF celebrates Children’s Day,unicef girl child enrolment project,UNICEF Nig condemns , UNICEF condemns attack, 104 primary healthcare centres , UNICEF condemns kidnap, UNICEF, Imo, schoolgirls, UNICEF, Girls-for-Girls, Adamawa, Lagos communities, UNICEF, children , Beirut explosions, UNICEF, Vaccine, children, child rights act , UNICEF,Bauchi

UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, says that the body is worried over increased concerns over attacks against children and child abductions in parts of West and Central Africa. Henrietta Fore in a statement said “On July 5th, 150 students were reportedly abducted from a school in Nigeria’s Kaduna State, marking the latest incident in an […]

UNICEF expresses concern over attacks against children in West and Central Africa
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR