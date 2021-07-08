



Tribune Online

UNICEF expresses concern over attacks against children in West and Central Africa

UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, says that the body is worried over increased concerns over attacks against children and child abductions in parts of West and Central Africa. Henrietta Fore in a statement said “On July 5th, 150 students were reportedly abducted from a school in Nigeria’s Kaduna State, marking the latest incident in an […]

UNICEF expresses concern over attacks against children in West and Central Africa

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune