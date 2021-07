Tribune Online

We ain’t as different as some think

In the contest for power and resources in history, people always try to outdo each other by creating divisions around race, ethnicity, or faith. People do this to enlist group support for otherwise private agenda or whip support for personal disappointment or loss, as it presently is. Sometimes when faith and ethnicity are the same, […]

We ain’t as different as some think

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune