Beam of Lagos building collapses, kills five-year-old boy

PANDEMONIUM broke out on Lagos Island on Thursday as a beam of a three-storey building partially collapsed, leaving a five-year-old boy dead.  The building on Number 19, Church Street, Lagos Island, partially caved in at about 10:00 a.m. and trapped some residents.  The swift response to a distress call by the Lagos State Emergency Management […]

