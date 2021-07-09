



Tribune Online

Beam of Lagos building collapses, kills five-year-old boy

PANDEMONIUM broke out on Lagos Island on Thursday as a beam of a three-storey building partially collapsed, leaving a five-year-old boy dead. The building on Number 19, Church Street, Lagos Island, partially caved in at about 10:00 a.m. and trapped some residents. The swift response to a distress call by the Lagos State Emergency Management […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune