#EndSARS: Panel awards over N218m compensation as Ogun gov receives report

Ogun State judicial panel of investigation on police brutality and extrajudicial killings, on Friday, submitted its report to the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and awarded a sum N218 million as compensation for 42 victims. Abiodun, at the event, assured that his administration would implement the recommendations towards having a peaceful society that would engender […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

