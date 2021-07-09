



IDFP sensitises religious leaders, others on safety of COVID-19 vaccine

NONE of the known major religions in the world is against vaccination and taking the COVID-19 vaccine, observing physical distancing, wearing face mask and protecting yourself in your place of worship and community; they are acts that God approves of, the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has emphasised. Alhaji Ishaq Kunle Sanni, the co-chairman […]

