NDLEA nabs 90-year-old, teenagers for selling drugs in Katsina, Ondo

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 90-year-old, Yusuf Yarkadir for selling drugs to the youths in Yarkadir village in Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina State. The nonagenarian confessed he has been selling cannabis Sativa to the youths in his community for eight years due to their demand for […]

