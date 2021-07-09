Olu stool: Suspended Ologbotsere of Itsekiri heads to court

Suspended Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom and Chairman of the Olu Advisory Council, Chief Ayirimi Emami, appears to have concluded plans to challenge his suspension by the Ginuwa I Ruling House in court. This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Ologbotsere Descendants (worldwide), Comrade Alex Eyengho, in a statement forwarded to our correspondent on Friday. […]

