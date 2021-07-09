Pastor Enenche commissions road project built by Dunamis church in Abuja 

By
Headliners
-
7


Tribune Online
Pastor Enenche commissions road project built by Dunamis church in Abuja 

Pastor Enenche

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis Int’l Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche on Friday, commissioned a road project constructed by the church in Karu/Jikwoyi community, Abuja.  The road project which covers 550 meters and dilapidated over the years was funded by Dunamis Church, Karu/Jikwoyi branch.  Commissioning the road project, Pastor Enenche accompanied by his wife, Dr […]

Pastor Enenche commissions road project built by Dunamis church in Abuja 
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR