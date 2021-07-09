School Feeding Programme: FG to increase benefiting students

School Feeding Programme: FG to increase benefiting students

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, has revealed the federal government plan to increase the number of benefitting pupils for the Home Grown School Feeding Programme by five million. Muhammad Sambo Balarabe, the team leader of the programme in Sokoto State who spoke to journalists in Sokoto, on behalf […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

