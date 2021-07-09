WHO audits NAFDAC preparatory to local production of vaccines

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has commenced the auditing of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) facilities, preparatory to the manufacturing of vaccines in Nigeria. NAFDAC Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye disclosed this during the maiden interactive session with stakeholders held at the instance of the House Committee on Safety Standards and […]

