



Tribune Online

APC congresses threatened: States yet to receive nomination forms

The ward, local government and state congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may run into a hitch owing to logistics challenges. The ward and local government congresses have been fixed for July 24 and August 14, respectively to be followed by state Congresses fixed for September 18. A party source revealed that materials for […]

APC congresses threatened: States yet to receive nomination forms

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune