APC shifts dates for congresses

The All Progressives Congress has again shifted dates for the conduct of its ward, local and state Congresses. National Secretary of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe conveyed the decision to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in a letter dated July 6,2021. The ward and local government congresses have been fixed […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

