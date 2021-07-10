



Tribune Online

Bauchi Speaker commissions alumni projects in Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi

Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman has commissioned renovated and refurbishment projects executed by the Alumni Association of Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi. Commissioning the projects which include the refurbished Polytechnic Gate and other offices attached, on Friday, the Speaker commended the association for giving back to the Institution that nurtured them […]

Bauchi Speaker commissions alumni projects in Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune