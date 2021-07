Tribune Online

Ikpeazu promises less work for successor

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has assured that no road done by his administration would be revisited by his successor. Ikpeazu handed down this assurance while commissioning the newly reconstructed Immaculate Heart Avenue done by his administration in Aba, promising also to complete all ongoing projects before he leaves office in 2023. According to […]

