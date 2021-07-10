



Tribune Online

Jackrich calls for upward review of HOSTCOMS equity at NASS conference

Following the decision of the National Assembly to hold a conference committee to harmonize the percentage for the host communities, Network for the Defense of Democracy and Good Governance (NDDGG), Ambassador Sobomabo Jackrich, has called on the Senate to impress on her members to approach the committee meeting with an open mind. He said the […]

Jackrich calls for upward review of HOSTCOMS equity at NASS conference

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune