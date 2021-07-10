



Kogi Poly matriculates 6,385 students, expels 150 over cultism, other social vices

The Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja has matriculated 6,385 students for the new academic session. The Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Salisu Usman Ogbo disclosed this on Saturday at the 28th matriculation ceremony of the institution. The matriculating students the Rector noted comprises 4,512 for National Diploma (ND) and 1, 873 for Higher National Diploma (HND). […]

