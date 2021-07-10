



Lagos-Ibadan trains carried 42,000 passengers in June ― Amaechi

The Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Honourable Rotimi Amaechi has disclosed that the incessant breakdown of the Kaduna-Abuja trains is down to spare parts from China. This is even as he revealed that the Lagos-Ibadan trains conveyed 42,000 passengers in the month of June 2021. Speaking on Friday after a routine inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan […]

