Tribune Online

Oluwo writes Buhari over Sunday Igboho

A front line traditional ruler and the Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Adewale Okanbi on Friday appealed to President Mohammadu Buhari to slow down the security trail on Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as “Sunday Igboho”. The royal father in a letter written to the president, a copy of which was made available […]

Oluwo writes Buhari over Sunday Igboho

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune