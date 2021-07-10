Respond to bandits in language they understand, Buhari tells military

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday told the nation’s military to respond to the worrying situation in a language that the bandits understand as he condemned repeated bandit killings in Zamfara and Kaduna States.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), which disclosed this, said the president noted that the military and other security agencies are now working on new methods and policies that are yielding good results in many of the troubled parts of the country and calls for a crushing response to the killing of innocent citizens in the rural communities.

He also averred that the nation, its military and the entire population need…