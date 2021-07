Tribune Online

Senator Bent dumps PDP, joins APC

Senator Grace Jackson Bent, a member of the BoT of the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) barely two weeks after the Party lost Zamfara State Governor and a few others to the APC. On Saturday, Yola the capital of Adamawa State that was thrown […]

Senator Bent dumps PDP, joins APC

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune