



Tribune Online

Abia APC warns Assembly over plans to suspend minority leader

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia has warned the State House of Assembly on plans to suspend the Minority Leader of the House, Hon Chijioke Chukwu. Hon Chukwu, representing Bende North had in an interview last week, told those clamouring from which zone would produce the governorship in 2023, that they were not only […]

Abia APC warns Assembly over plans to suspend minority leader

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune