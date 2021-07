Tribune Online

Another nurse abducted with 3 kids in Kaduna

Twenty fours after the release of two nurses in Kaduna, another nurse, Mrs Jummai Suleiman was kidnapped alongside her three children in Zaria, Kaduna State. The nurse, a staff of the Psychiatric department of, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, was kidnapped in her residence at Milgoma. Shika. A source told Tribune Online that the gunmen […]

