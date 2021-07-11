Certificate allegation against me spurious — Muheeba, FCC chairman

Certificate allegation against me spurious — Muheeba, FCC chairman

Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Muheeba Dankaka, has dismissed the allegation that her clearance and subsequent confirmation to head the Commission by the Senate was shoddy.   She maintained that her certificates, which bears her names in their variations, does not change her person but represented her status as a single woman […]

