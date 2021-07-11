Coalition of ulamas ask Kano government to take action on Sheikh Kabara

By
Headliners
-
5


Tribune Online
Coalition of ulamas ask Kano government to take action on Sheikh Kabara

NLC demands reversal, Stop cut in workers, Court fixes date, Ganduje, deaths, Kano, NCDC, coronavirus, palliatives, kano teachers,, Kano judiciary workers salary, Kano deductions of salaries

The long-awaited debate/dialogue committee between the controversial Kano-based Islamic cleric, Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, and the Coalition of Ulama, has recommended to the Kano state government to take appropriate action against the controversial cleric. It will be recalled that the debate between Abduljabbar and the Ulama was organised by the state government following persistent outcry from […]

Coalition of ulamas ask Kano government to take action on Sheikh Kabara
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR