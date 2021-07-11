I have nothing to do with Gumi —Ayo Adebanjo

By
Headliners
-
9


Tribune Online
I have nothing to do with Gumi —Ayo Adebanjo

I have nothing, Adebanjo backs Southern governors, Afenifere condemns Buhari's reaction, My grouse about Nnamdi Kanu, Nigeria,Bad governance led to recession, Opposition criticisms, organise constitutional conference

ACTING leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has dispelled insinuations he identifies with those who keep company with alleged criminals and bandits. The nonagenarian spoke against the background of some pictures being circulated, in which he was spotted on the same flight with the controversial Islamic preacher, Sheik Abubakar Gumi, known […]

I have nothing to do with Gumi —Ayo Adebanjo
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR