



Tribune Online

I have nothing to do with Gumi —Ayo Adebanjo

ACTING leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has dispelled insinuations he identifies with those who keep company with alleged criminals and bandits. The nonagenarian spoke against the background of some pictures being circulated, in which he was spotted on the same flight with the controversial Islamic preacher, Sheik Abubakar Gumi, known […]

I have nothing to do with Gumi —Ayo Adebanjo

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune