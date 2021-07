Tribune Online

Lightning strikes three persons dead in Ebonyi

Tragedy struck in Ebonyi State when lightning killed three persons in Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area. The incident occurred around 3 pm on Friday in Ngodo community and another community in the ancient town after a heavy downpour that lasted for some hours. A resident of Afikpo, Iheukwumere Okogwu Otu who spoke to Tribune […]

