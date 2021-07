Tribune Online

Two nurses abducted in Kaduna regain freedom

Two nurses of Idon General Hospital in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, Afiniki Bako and Grace Nkut that were kidnapped have regained their freedom. A family member of one of the abductees, told newsmen in an interview at the weekend that the duo were released on the Saturday 10th July, 2021 at 7pm […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune