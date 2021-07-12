



Tribune Online

Border closure retaliation: AfCFTA threatened as Benin Republic stops 3,700 Nigerian-bound cargo-laden-trucks

In what appeared to be payback over Nigeria’s closure of some borders in 2019, the Government of the Republic of Benin has stopped 3,700 Nigerian-bound cargo-laden trucks from Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana and Togo at Ilakoji border, the border between Togo and the Benin Republic. This development has left over 3,700 Nigeria-bound trucks laden with transit […]

Border closure retaliation: AfCFTA threatened as Benin Republic stops 3,700 Nigerian-bound cargo-laden-trucks

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune