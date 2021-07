Tribune Online

Child labour and business: Evidence from Nigeria

IT is a common sight in Nigeria and indeed many developing nations to use kids as labourers or expose them to indecent activities such as traffic hawking, street trading, housemaids, domestic services, okada-riding and in several nano, micro and small businesses as casual workers including agriculture. These nano businesses include kiosk and corner shops, vulcanisers, […]

