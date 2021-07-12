FG deploys first aid, relief items to victims of Taraba flood

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has deployed first aid and relief materials to victims of the Taraba flood which occurred on Saturday following a heavy downpour. No fewer than 300 houses including places of worship, business centres, vehicles and schools are reportedly submerged in flood. The […]

