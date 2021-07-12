



Kidnappers of Emir of Kajuru, family members demand for N200m ransom

Kidnappers of the Emir of Kajuru in Kaduna State, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu and his family members are demanding for a ransom of N200 million. The traditional ruler and 10 members of his family were abducted in his palace on Sunday morning. Speaking to newsmen on Monday, a palace source said the abductors had contacted the […]

