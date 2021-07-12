



Osun House of Assembly confirms caretaker committees for LGs, LCDAs, area councils

Osun State House of Assembly on Monday confirmed caretaker nominees for local governments, local council development areas and area councils in the state. The motion for the confirmation was moved by the Majority Leader of the assembly, Honourable Moroof Olanrewaju and seconded by Honourable Babatunde Komolafe, representing Atakumosa East and West, at the plenary in […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune