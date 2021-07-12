



Tribune Online

Sound Sultan’s death painful, a great loss to Nigerian music industry, Nigeria ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has condoled the family and the Nigerian entertainment industry, expressing shock over the passing of a renowned rapper, singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, describing his demise as painful and a great loss to the deceased family, Nigerian music industry and the country as a […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune