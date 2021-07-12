Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, in third marriage

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, in third marriage

WhatsApp Image 2021 07 12 at 4.59.31 PM

Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, has recently been engaged in another marriage with a woman simply identified as Mariam according to sources. According to reports, the wedding was a secret one which some friends of the former Leicester City star attended. Mariam now joins Juliet, his first wife in the Musa household after the footballer […]

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, in third marriage
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR