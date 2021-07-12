



Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, in third marriage

Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, has recently been engaged in another marriage with a woman simply identified as Mariam according to sources. According to reports, the wedding was a secret one which some friends of the former Leicester City star attended. Mariam now joins Juliet, his first wife in the Musa household after the footballer […]

