The killing of Citizen Jumoke during Yoruba nation rally

A lady simply identified as Jumoke was killed during the police raid on Yoruba nation canvassers in Lagos recently. The victim was felled by a stray bullet allegedly fired by the police while trying to disrupt the peaceful rally. It is noteworthy that similar rallies had been held in other capitals of the states in […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune