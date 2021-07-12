



Yoruba land, hidden wealth of Africa, YFF declares as 20 youths get technological empowerment

The Founder and president of the Yoruba Professionals Foundation (YPF), Mr Maxwell Adeleye, has declared that the goal of the organisation is to exhibit to the world that Yoruba land is filled with potentials that have no match in the continent of Africa, adding that “we are the hidden wealth of Africa. We are the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune