



Tribune Online

NGX: Bearish trend persists as investors stake at N1.92bn shares

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) ends at the red zone on Tuesday, as the market indicator dips marginally. The domestic bourse traded with mixed sentiments, as interests in International Breweries and Access Bank offset losses in FBN Holdings and Zenith Bank. Thus, the All-Share Index (ASI) closed flat at 37,857.24 basis points, […]

NGX: Bearish trend persists as investors stake at N1.92bn shares

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune