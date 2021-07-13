Sanwo-Olu arrests suspected criminals with dangerous weapons at Ojota

By
Headliners
-
20


Tribune Online
Sanwo-Olu arrests suspected criminals with dangerous weapons at Ojota

Sanwo Olu 1

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday personally arrested a gang of suspected criminals, which specialises in harassing motorists and road users in traffic, signalling that the war against criminality in the state has gone a notch higher. The gang of suspected criminals met their waterloo early morning of the day while attempting to […]

Sanwo-Olu arrests suspected criminals with dangerous weapons at Ojota
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR