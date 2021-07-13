Suspected ritualist, 12 others paraded in Osun

A 38-year-old suspected ritualist, Semiu Oyewo, was, on Tuesday, paraded by the Osun State Police Command for unlawful possession of human skull and 12 others for various crimes. The state Commissioner for Police, CP Wale Olokode, who while parading the suspects, stated that “during the course of investigation and interrogation, the suspect confessed that, he […]

