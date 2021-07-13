



Tribune Online

Town planners retool for efficient service delivery

When settlement experts popularly known as town planners converged on Ikeja, Lagos last weekend, the main goal was to re-strategise through professional training programmes to improve their capacities in the practice of the profession in the manner expected of optimum performance and of premium service delivery. This, they achieve in the two-day event, which drew […]

Town planners retool for efficient service delivery

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune