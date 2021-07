UNICEF to improve sanitation, hygiene, safe drinking water in North-West Nigeria

Tribune Online

UNICEF has launched a three-year project targeted at improving sanitation, hygiene and safe drinking water in North-West Nigeria. There focal Local Government Areas each from Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states are to be selected with 300,000 people, and each state is to contribute about N170,000,000.00. Chief of WASH UNICEF Nigeria, Jane Bevan, highlighted the project […]

