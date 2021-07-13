



We’ll no longer tolerate assault of any form on medical team, says Ogun FMC management

The management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, has vowed not to tolerate any form of threats and breaches of the safety and security of lives of its healthcare team. The Acting Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Fidelis Ojeblenu, while addressing a news conference at the Board Room of the tertiary institution on […]

