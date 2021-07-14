



Tribune Online

Aig-Imoukhuede holds service of songs for late mother in Edo

It was a gathering of captains of industry on Tuesday as the former Managing Director of Access Bank PLC, Aigbovbioise AIG-Imoukhuede, held a service of songs for his late mother, Mrs Emily Aig-Imoukhuede at their Sabongida Ora country home, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State. The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip […]

Aig-Imoukhuede holds service of songs for late mother in Edo

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune