Tribune Online
Equities investors earn N7.97bn on bullish trade
Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Wednesday, enjoys positive sentiments as the domestic bourse index gained 0.04 per cent to settle at 37,872.55 basis points. Amid renewed bargain hunting activity, the market breadth closed trading session impressive as the bulls outnumbered the bears with 18 against 11. Hence, the year-to-date loss of […]
Equities investors earn N7.97bn on bullish trade
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune