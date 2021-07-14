



New Federal University of Technology in Jigawa to be sited in governor’s hometown

With President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the establishment of the Federal University of Technology in Jigawa State, the National University Commission (NUC) is set to visit the state. The university is to be sited at Babura, the home town of Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar. This was contained in a press statement issued signed and made […]

