



Tribune Online

Nigeria needs $100bn annually for 30yrs to close infrastructure deficit ― Adesina

The President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina has disclosed that Nigeria is in need of over $100 billion annually for the next 30 years to close the infrastructure deficit in the country. Speaking as a panellist at a one day investors webinar to showcase the investment opportunities from Federal government reform and […]

Nigeria needs $100bn annually for 30yrs to close infrastructure deficit ― Adesina

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune