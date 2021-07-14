PENGASSAN, NUPENG kick against some provisions in recently passed PIB Bill

The two unions in the oil and gas industry, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG), on Wednesday, kicked against some provisions in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), recently passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly. They also frowned […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

