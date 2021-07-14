



SUG blows hot as DELSU student shot dead, two others kidnapped

A student of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, identified as Odje Stephen, of the Department of Medical Biochemistry, has been reportedly shot dead by gunmen. The incident was said to have happened on Sunday around 9:00 p.m. when the late Stephen was on his way back to school to resume the 2020/2021 academic session. According […]

