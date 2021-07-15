



Akintoye, Igboho, 49 Yoruba groups take Buhari, Malami, others to ICC

Leader of Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Prof. Banji Akintoye; Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho and 49 other Yoruba self-determination groups said they have filed a 27-page petition at the International Criminal Court (ICC) against President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing him of genocide and crimes against humanity against the Yoruba people of Ekiti, Oyo, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune